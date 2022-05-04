Real Madrid vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League semi-final

Real Madrid host Manchester City in the Spanish capital needing to fight back after a thrilling 4-3 first leg.

A Karim Benzema double and a fine goal from Vinicius Jr. ensured that Carlo Ancelotti’s side remain very much in the tie.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the second-leg action as Real Madrid host Man City

Manchester City, Champions League runners up last year, will have been disappointed that they did not hold on to a more significant advantage having started so brilliantly a week ago and will recognise the challenge in travelling to face a battle-hardened side.

Pep Guardiola may also be concerned about his defensive resources with concern over Kyle Walker’s involvement in the entirety of the run-in.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Real Madrid vs Manchester City is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 4 May at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 2, with coverage set to begin at 7pm. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Confirmed line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Nacho, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Manchester City: Ederson; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden – tbc

Odds

Real Madrid win 5/2

Draw 3/1

Manchester City win 11/10

Prediction

The second leg should again be enthralling with so much on the line, and Manchester City might just sneak through on aggregate with a draw on the night. Real Madrid 2-2 Manchester City (5-6 agg.)

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Real Madrid vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League semi-final