Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Predicted line-ups and team news ahead of Champions League quarter-final

Real Madrid are firm favourites to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League as Chelsea travel to the Bernabeu with plenty to do.

Karim Benzema’s hat-trick fired Carlo Ancelotti’s side to a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in the first half of the two-legged last eight affair.

Both clubs were weekend winners in the league despite both Ancelotti and Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel making alterations.

If Chelsea are to keep their Champions League defence on track, they will have to win by more than a single goal at the home of the Spanish league leaders – something only one side (Barcelona) have done in the 2021/22 season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second leg.

When and where is it?

The second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Chelsea is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 12 April at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Carlo Ancelotti gave some of his senior players a rest during the weekend win over Getafe, but Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal should all be restored to a starting side likely to be similar to the one that began the first leg at Stamford Bridge. The Real Madrid manager will be forced into at least one change: Eder Militao’s booking last week rules him out through suspension, with Nacho Fernandez the likeliest beneficiary of Militao’s absence in central defence.

Ancelotti has confirmed that Eden Hazard will again be absent as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

A double in the commanding win over Southampton has boosted Timo Werner’s hopes of a start if Thomas Tuchel seeks to tweak the balance of his Chelsea forward line. Romelu Lukaku missed the trip to the south coast with an injury, and is a doubt.

Cesar Azpilicueta has tested positive for Covid-19 and will require a negative test to take any part in the fixture.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Werner, Mount.

Odds

Real Madrid win 19/13

Draw 13/5

Chelsea win 2/1

Prediction

Chelsea will be hopeful that they can get at the Real Madrid defence more readily than at Stamford Bridge, and should be able to give Carlo Ancelotti’s side a fright – but the home side are in a position of such strength and a semi-final berth should be theirs. Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea (4-2 agg.)

