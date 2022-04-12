Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Champions League quarter-final

Real Madrid are firm favourites to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League as Chelsea travel to the Bernabeu with plenty to do.

Karim Benzema’s hat-trick fired Carlo Ancelotti’s side to a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in the first half of the two-legged last eight affair.

Both clubs were weekend winners in the league despite both Ancelotti and Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel making alterations.

If Chelsea are to keep their Champions League defence on track, they will have to win by more than a single goal at the home of the Spanish league leaders – something only one side (Barcelona) have done in the 2021/22 season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second leg.

When and where is it?

The second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Chelsea is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 12 April at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Confirmed line-ups

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

Chelsea XI: TBA

Odds

Real Madrid win 19/13

Draw 13/5

Chelsea win 2/1

Prediction

Chelsea will be hopeful that they can get at the Real Madrid defence more readily than at Stamford Bridge, and should be able to give Carlo Ancelotti’s side a fright – but the home side are in a position of such strength and a semi-final berth should be theirs. Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea (4-2 agg.)

