Real ‘care crisis’ is lack of council funding and staff, Jeremy Hunt warns ministers

The real social care crisis – a chronic lack of funding and staff – is being ignored while controversy rages over the watering down of promises to cap lifetime costs, Jeremy Hunt says.

The former health secretary warned the government must act, even as it is poised to reject his bid for independent experts to assess how many staff are needed – because it would be too expensive.

Mr Hunt is tabling an amendment to the health and care bill, on Tuesday afternoon, to require ministers to publish the assessments, but predicted it would not be accepted.

“For people working on the frontline in social care, the workforce crisis, the core funding received by local authorities, are actually much more pressing issues and we should be talking about those as well,” he said.

The amendment is backed by around cross-party MPs, including Labour’s shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth, and more than 60 organisations and charities,

Experts would report if too few people are being trained to deliver services, but Mr Hunt said of the government: “They are unlikely to accept this amendment today. They’re worried about cost.”

He told BBC Radio 4: “We’re going on a bit of a diversion. There is a crisis in social care and it’s not really about how we calculate eligibility for the cap – it’s about the funding that local authorities get.”

Mr Hunt was speaking after Boris Johnson won the Commons vote on the diluting of care reforms – forcing less well-off pensioners to pay higher bills – but with his majority slashed from 77 to just 26.

The former health secretary predicted the defeat will not be overturned in the House of Lords, but warned of public anger, saying: “It makes it a harder package to sell to the whole country.”

more follows

