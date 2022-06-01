Reagan shooter John Hinckley granted unconditional release 41 years after assassination attempt

John Hinckley, the would-be assassin who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been released without restrictions, a federal judge has confirmed.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

