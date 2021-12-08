Reading and Leeds festival: Fans overjoyed after 2022 lineup announced

Music fans have shared their ecstatic reactions to the 2022 Reading and Leeds festival lineup.

The events will take place from 26-28 August 2022.

The first wave of acts to perform at next year’s festivals will be headlined by rapper Dave, Arctic Monkeys, and Rage Against the Machine.

Other international rappers, bands, and singers including Halsey, Maneskin, Polo G, Little Simz, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, and Glass Animals will also perform.

Pre-sale tickets are available now for Three UK and Barclaycard customers.

Fans are calling the 2022 line-up one of the “the best line-up” Reading and Leeds has had “in years”.

“Don’t listen to the negative reviews on this one this is the strongest line-up in years. I WILL DIE ON THIS HILL,” wrote one excited fan.

Another fan said: “The reading and Leeds line up has given me nothing but serotonin.”

Last year’s festivals were headlined by Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, and Post Malone.

The Reading and Leeds Festivals are a pair of annual music festivals that take place in Reading and Leeds in England. The events take place simultaneously on the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of the August bank holiday weekend.

General release tickets for next year’s events go on sale at 9am on Friday 10 December.

