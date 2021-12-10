Reading and Leeds 2022: How to get tickets to see Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Halsey and more

Reading and Leeds organisers have announced the first wave of acts to perform at next year’s festivals.

The 2022 editions will be headlined by six artists: rapper Dave, Arctic Monkeys and Rage Against the Machine, plus Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and Bring Me the Horizon.

The lineup is considerably more diverse than previous editions. This is the first time more than one female-fronted act has headlined in the festival’s history; Megan Thee Stallion and Halsey are also the first women to top the billing since Paramore co-headlined with Queens of the Stone Age in 2014.

General release tickets are on sale now – buy them here. The events will take place from 26-28 August 2022.

Fans on social media are calling the lineup so far one of the best “in years”.

Also on the billing are US rappers Polo G and British artists Little Simz, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals and Circa Waves.

Simz received unanimous acclaim for her latest album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, while rock band Wolf Alice were also praised for their record, Blue Weekend.

Italian rock band Maneskin and Irish group Fontaines DC have also been booked to perform.

Maneskin have enjoyed a stellar year after winning Eurovision then breaking into the US and UK charts with singles such as “MAMMAMIA” and “I Wanna Be Your Slave”.

Rage Against the Machine return to the festival after originally being booked for 2020, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. They last headlined in 2008. Read The Independent’s interview with guitarist Tom Morello here.

Arctic Monkeys have been booked in their latest headline slot for 2022 amid speculation they are preparing to release a new album.

Last year’s festivals were headlined by Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Post Malone.

