RB Leipzig have insisted Christopher Nkunku will remain at the Bundesliga club beyond the end of the season.

The 24-year-old France international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer as part of their squad overhaul under new manager Erik ten Hag.

But Leipzig president Oliver Mintzlaff has now told Sky Sports that “Nkunku will be our player next year”.

However, he did still somewhat leave the door open when it came to the forward being sold, adding that “in football, nobody is unsellable”.

Nkunku, who came through the ranks as a teenager at Paris Saint-Germain, joined Leipzig in 2019 for €13 million.

After netting just 12 times in his opening 84 appearances for the German side, this season he has flourished in front of goal.

He has netted a sensational 30 times in just 45 games and turned the heads of some of Europe’s biggest sides – including United.

Nkunku’s superb form also saw him earn his first international cap for France back in March.

He is under contract with Leipzig until 2024, so the club are not under any pressure to sell their star forward at the end of the season.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link RB Leipzig determined to keep Manchester United transfer target Christopher Nkunku