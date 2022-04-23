Raymond Spencer: Person of interest identified in Washington DC shooting that wounded four

Washington, DC, police have named Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, Virginia, as a person of interest in a shooting that occured Friday and wounded four people, sending scores of officers into the Van Ness neighbourhood in response.

“We would like to speak to Mr Spencer, see if he has any role in this,” Washington DC assistant police chief Stuart Emerman said during a news conference on Friday. “And hopefully that will lead us to understand what happened here and why.”

Police released a photo of Mr Spencer, 23, on social media.

Earlier in the day, an account under the name Raymond Spencer posted a graphic video of the shooting on the message board website 4chan, and DC police say they named him a person of interested after “his name came up with social media things we’ve seen so far.”

All four victims of the shooting are in stable condition and expected to recover from their injuries, police said on Friday.

The wounded include a 54-year-old male, a mid-30s female, a 12-year-old girl, and a newly announced fourth victim, a woman in her mid-60s who was grazed in the upper back by a bullet.

Students at the nearby Edmund Burke School have been reuniting with their families, after sheltering in place for hours with police officers as the shooting investigation was ongoing.

Washington mayor Muriel Bowser praised the law enforcement response and condemned the epidemic of gun violence in the US.

“Unfortunately, I had to look into parents’ eyes that were terrified,” she said on Friday at the news conference. “They were terrified thinking of what could happen to their children. We have experienced this too much in our country, the epidemic of gun violence. The easy access to weapons has got to stop. People should not be scared taking their children to school.”

Police have not yet made any arrests, identified a motive for the shooting, or declared any suspects.

The shooting occured around 3:20pm, sending the Burke School, as well as the campus of the nearby University of the District of Columbia into lockdown.

Numerous police officers, some in heavy body armour, arrived on the scene, and escorted panicked children and residents of local apartment buildings away from the epicenter.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Raymond Spencer: Person of interest identified in Washington DC shooting that wounded four