Ray Liotta says Frank Sinatra’s daughters once sent him a horse’s head

Ray Liotta has revealed that Frank Sinatra’s daughters once sent him a horse’s head.

In 1998, Liotta played the crooner in The Rat Pack, something Sinatra’s daughters, Nancy and Tina, took objection to.

The Goodfellas star said on an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage: “We were doing the movie and I got delivered a horse’s head. Obviously, it wasn’t a real one, but it was a horse’s head. And, you know, a horse’s head means you’re toast.”

Liotta continued: “It turned out that his daughters sent it and said, ‘Oh, you could do this one, but you couldn’t do the one that we wanted you to?’”

The 66-year-old actor also said that Sinatra’s daughters were planning a different project to the movie he starred in: “The daughters, they wanted me to do a miniseries when they were doing a miniseries about it, and I just felt too uncomfortable.”

Nancy and Tina Sinatra’s miniseries was never made whereas The Rat Pack received three Emmy Awards, including one for Don Cheadle for his portrayal of Sammy Davis Jr.

Liotta recently appeared in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel movie to TV show, The Sopranos. He said he is very different to the mob characters he often plays on screen: “I don’t go around beating people up. I’ve never been in a fight. I avoid it at all costs.”

Lorraine Bracco and Ray Liotta in ‘Goodfellas’ (Warner Bros/Kobal/Rex)

The veteran actor is also renowned for his performances in Something Wild, Narc and Cop Land.

