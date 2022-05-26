Ray Liotta revealed he’d never fully watched The Sopranos in final talk show appearance

In his final chat show appearance, Ray Liotta revealed he’d never finished watching celebrated HBO gangster series The Sopranos.

Liotta, whose death at the age of 67 was reported earlier today, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last September to discuss his role in The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

“I never really watched it – shhh!” said Liotta of the original series. “A few episodes in the beginning, but at that time I just wasn’t into sitting home and watching television. I was out doing stuff. I saw episodes and I said: ‘Wow, this is really good.’ Every now and then you’re flicking and there’s an episode that’s on. I will – I will eventually!”

He added that as he was playing a new role in was a prequel, he didn’t have to base his portrayal on a character who already existed. “I didn’t have to sound like anybody,” he said. “Some of the people in our show go on to be in the series.”

Liotta, who was best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic Goodfellas, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a new film entitled Dangerous Waters, according to Deadline.

Cocaine Bear, one of the last films Liottacompleted before his death, announced its official release date only a few weeks before the actor’s death.

The film, which is directed by Elizabeth Banks, is due for a cinema release on 24 February 2023, Universal confirmed earlier this month.

