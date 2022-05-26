Ray Liotta: Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star dies aged 67

Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, according to a report by Deadline.

The actor, best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic Goodfellas, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a new project, Dangerous Waters.

Liotta’s career spanned five decades and as well as his acclaimed turn in Goodfellas, he also enjoyed celebrated performances in films including Cop Land and Field of Dreams.

He is survived by his daughter, Karsen and before his death, was engaged to to be married to Jacy Nittolo.

