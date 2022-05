Actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, according to a report by Deadline.

Liotta, who was best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s crime classic Goodfellas, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a new film.

The actor is survived by his daughter, Karsen. Before his death, he was engaged to to be married to Jacy Nittolo.

More details to follow…

