Ray J says Kim Kardashian’s claim about Kanye West retrieving sex tape is ‘untrue’

Ray J, Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, has accused the reality star of lying on The Kardashians, where she said that Kanye West flew out to California and met up with the singer to retrieve unseen footage of her sex tape.

On Thursday’s episode of the new Hulu show, Kardashian revealed that West, her ex-husband, took an overnight trip to Los Angeles to pick up the remaining footage of her and Ray J’s sex tape. More specifically, Kardashian said that West got the tape, which was leaked in 2007, from Ray J himself.

However, according to the musician, this wasn’t the case. “All of this is a lie smh – Can’t let them do this anymore – so untrue,” Ray J wrote in the comments of Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post, which featured a clip of The Kardashians.

In the episode, which was filmed in October of last year, the 41-year-old shapewear mogul called her mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian to come to her hotel room, as they were in New York for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

When they arrived, West was there, and revealed he’d just come from the airport. He noted how he had already arrived in New York days earlier, but had to take a trip to Los Angeles in order to “get something for Kim”.

Alongside Kardashian, the rapper rolled out a black suitcase and unzipped it, with the Skims founder saying: “[West] got me all of the sex tape back, and he flew home and got all of the hard drives. And met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me.”

Kardashian applauded her ex-husband’s gesture, acknowledging how he did it for both her and their four children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

“I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids,” she explained. “I want to shield them from as much as I can, and if I have the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like that is just the most important thing to me and I am so emotional because of it.”

West said that it didn’t cost him anything to get the tape back and that Kardashian and their family were “not getting extorted again”. The KKW Beauty founder also noted that she watched the footage that West brought her and that there wasn’t anything “sexual” on it.

“It was just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub,” she said. “Nothing sexual, nothing weird, and so now I can take a deep breath and not worry about this right before SNL.”

As of now, Ray J has not clarified his comments.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Ray J for comment.

