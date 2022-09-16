Rashmika Mandanna Found Mini-Srivalli; Gushes Over Little Girl Grooving To ‘Sami Sami’ In Viral Video

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rise took the nation by storm by creating waves at the box office. Not only its action but the film delivered a complete package of romance and entertainment through its catchy tracks. One such track was Sami Sami where Rashmika Mandanna danced for Allu Arjun’s character.

Although it has been months since the film’s release, the craze around Sami Sami shows no sign of slowing down. Proof of it is a viral video of a little girl dancing to the catchy track. Dressed in her school dress and surrounded by her peers, the little girl not only perfectly executed the steps but was also able to accurately lip-sync the lyrics.

Also See: ‘Pushpa 2’: Fan Requests Makers To Make Srivalli ‘Stronger And Impactful’; Rashmika Mandanna Reacts

It was not long before netizens started circulating the video, admiring the little girl’s confidence and talent. The video now has reached the original Srivalli who performed Sami Sami, Rashmika Mandanna. The actor took to her Twitter to react to the video and it is the most wholesome interaction of the day.

The 26-year-old replied to the video by tweeting, ”Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay.. I want to meet this cutie..how can I?”. The video has since received over 2 million views and thousands of likes and retweets.

Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay.. I want to meet this cutie..💘

how can I? 🥹 https://t.co/RxJXWzPlsK — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 14, 2022

Also See: ‘Goodbye’ Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’s New Film Is A Bitter-Sweet And Emotional Family Reunion

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Rashmika Mandanna Found Mini-Srivalli; Gushes Over Little Girl Grooving To 'Sami Sami' In Viral Video