Rare ‘miniature kangaroo’ born at Chester Zoo

Chester Zoo has announced the birth of a rare dusky pademelon, a miniature distant cousin of kangaroos.

The tiny marsupial is just 2 feet tall when fully grown. They are native to the forests of New Guinea and small islands in Indonesia, and are classed as vulnerable to extinction by the The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

“Seeing the magical moment [the] new arrival took its first peek out of the pouch has brought us a huge amount of joy,” zoo keeper Megan Carter said.

