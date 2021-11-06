Rapper Travis Scott ‘absolutely devastated’ by Astroworld Festival crowd crush that killed eight

Travis Scott has said he is “absolutely devastated” by the crowd crush that killed eight people while he was performing on stage at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on Friday night.

The rapper and festival organiser issued a statement on Saturday morning, saying: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened.

“Houston Police Department has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.

“Thank you to Houston Plice Department, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.

“Love you all.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

