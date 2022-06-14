Rapper sings about firebombing rival days before committing crime on wrong home

Rapper Michael Jordan Athernought was caught on camera singing about firebombing a house, days before he would actually commit the crime.
Athernought, from Wales, who petrol-bombed a woman’s home after mistaking it for the house of his rap rival, has been jailed for almost 10 years.
His intended victim was fellow rapper Ricky Williams – also known as Chronic Official – following a rap feud.
However, he mistakenly threw the homemade explosive at the home of a woman and her teenage son on 16 November 2021.
