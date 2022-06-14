Rapper sings about firebombing rival days before committing crime on wrong home

Posted on June 14, 2022 0

Rapper Michael Jordan Athernought was caught on camera singing about firebombing a house, days before he would actually commit the crime.

Athernought, from Wales, who petrol-bombed a woman’s home after mistaking it for the house of his rap rival, has been jailed for almost 10 years.

His intended victim was fellow rapper Ricky Williams – also known as Chronic Official – following a rap feud.

However, he mistakenly threw the homemade explosive at the home of a woman and her teenage son on 16 November 2021.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Rapper sings about firebombing rival days before committing crime on wrong home