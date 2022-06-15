Rapper Gunna proclaims innocence in new message on social media: ‘I will never stop fighting to clear my name’

American rapper Gunna has released a new statement in the form of a letter addressing the impending racketeering case against him.

“2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation,” Gunna wrote. “This year I had the world pushing P.

“I worked every day to show God how grateful I am for my gift, for my art, for my life, and to be able to provide for my loved ones,” he wrote. “For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent.”

The rapper, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, proclaimed his innocence and said the picture that is being painted of him is “ugly and untrue.”

“For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!” his message says.

Attorney Kristen Novay – who’s representing Gunna along with Steve Sadow, Don Samuel, and John Garland – confirmed to AP that the message was posted on the rapper’s behalf on Tuesday (14 June), his birthday.

Gunna is among more than two dozen people charged last month in an 88-page indictment in Georgia’s Fulton County. Also indicted was rapper Young Thug – real name Jeffery Williams – who’s accused of founding Young Slime Life, which prosecutors allege is a violent street gang that’s commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang.

Gunna, who is signed to Thug’s YSL record label, scored his second No 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with his album DS4Ever this year.

The 29-year-old rapper’s message says he comes from a “marginalised neighborhood” and never dreamed his art would change his life and the lives of his loved ones.

“I used my art form, my gift from God, to change my circumstances,” the statement says.

He added: “Nothing will stop me from chasing my dreams, I won’t stop being a good person, even if some unnamed and unknown accusers want the world to see me as a bad person.”

Additional reporting from AP

