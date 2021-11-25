Rapid Vienna vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

West Ham’s Europa League journey so far this season has been a sensational one as they have already advanced through to the knockout stages.

David Moyes’ side have won three and drawn one of their opening four games, reaching the next round with two games to spare.

Having already beaten Rapid Vienna 2-0 in September, West Ham now travel to Austria as they look for another victory in Europe.

The match will go ahead without any away supporters following West Ham fans’ behaviour at their Europa League game in Genk. Will that affect them on the pitch?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Rapid Vienna vs West Ham is scheduled to kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday, 25 November, 2021.

The game takes place at the Allianz Stadion.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 5.15pm.

BT Sport subscribers can watch the game online and on mobile devices either through the website or BT Sport app.

Team news

Angelo Ogbonna will be the big miss for David Moyes as he continues his rehabilitation on the sidelines after damaging his ACL. David Moyes is expected to rotate his side for this one.

Bernhard Unger and Kevin Wimmer are both injured and set to miss out for Rapid Vienna.

Predicted line-ups

Rapid Vienna – Gartler; Ullmann, Moormann, Aiwu, Stojkovic; Grahovac, Ljubicic; Fountas, Grull, Knasmullner; Kara.

West Ham – Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Masuaku, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio.

Odds

Rapid Vienna – 23/5

Draw – 10/3

West Ham – 63/100

Prediction

West Ham had too much for Rapid Vienna at the London Stadium in September and you expect the same to be the case in this one. 2-1 West Ham.

