Raphael Varane injury: Manchester United defender out for a month with hamstring problem

Raphael Varane is expected to be out for “around a month” with the hamstring injury he suffered in Manchester United’s draw with Atalanta.
Varane only returned from a groin problem in last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur but is now set to miss Saturday’s derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford.
The 27-year-old defender was forced off after 38 minutes of United’s draw in Bergamo, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo’s stoppage-time equaliser salvage a valuable point.
