Raphael Varane is expected to be out for “around a month” with the hamstring injury he suffered in Manchester United’s draw with Atalanta.

Varane only returned from a groin problem in last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur but is now set to miss Saturday’s derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old defender was forced off after 38 minutes of United’s draw in Bergamo, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo’s stoppage-time equaliser salvage a valuable point.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Raphael Varane injury: Manchester United defender out for a month with hamstring problem