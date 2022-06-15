Rape victim ordered to give full custody to alleged attacker and pay child support

A Louisiana mother who alleges that she became pregnant by her rapist when she was teenager has been denied custody of her now 16-year-old child and has also been ordered to pay child support to her alleged attacker, ABC affiliate WBRZ reported.

Crysta Abelseth, who was 16-years-old at the time of the 2005 attack, told the local news station that a judge had granted John Barnes, the child’s biological father and the then-30-year-old man who she alleges raped her, full custody of their teenage daughter.

“When my daughter was five years old, he found out about her, and once he found out about her, he pursued custody and wanted to take her away from me,” Ms Abelseth told WBRZ in an interview. “They granted him 50/50 custody despite the fact that [the child] was caused by rape.”

As part of the court documents, a DNA test was conducted to prove that Mr Barnes was indeed the father. The results came back with 99.97 per cent accuracy that the alleged attacker was the teenager’s father.

At the time of conception, Mr Barnes was 30 and Ms Abelseth 16 at, which in the state of Louisiana at that time was considered illegal, even if there was consent. The mother, however, has maintained that her daughter’s conception was the result of an attack.

When the pair met in 2005, Mr Barnes had allegedly asked the then-16-year-old if he could escort her home. “Instead of bringing me home, he brought me to his house,” Ms Abelseth recalled in an interview with the news station. “Once inside, he raped me on his living room couch.”

Ms Abelseth didn’t press criminal charges against Mr Barnes until seven years ago, because, as she told WBRZ, she didn’t know how to navigate the law and mistakenly thought that if she hadn’t reported it by the next day, then she had no legal recourse.

A trauma counselor, however, informed the woman later that she had 30 years to report the crime after she turned 18. In the report she filed with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, viewed by WBRZ, she provided details of the attack.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

