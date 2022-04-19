Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Promises An Entertaining Joyride With Social Message; Watch Trailer

Known for his on-screen versatility, Ranveer Singh seems to have another blockbuster up his sleeve. With the makers of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ finally dropping the first official trailer of the project, the plot of Divyang Thakkar’s social-comedy drama is sure to leave a lasting impact on you. While Ranveer manages to excel as Jayesh in front of the camera, veterans Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah, along with Bollywood debutant Shalini Pandey, will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Watch the trailer of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ here:
