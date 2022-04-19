Known for his on-screen versatility, Ranveer Singh seems to have another blockbuster up his sleeve. With the makers of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ finally dropping the first official trailer of the project, the plot of Divyang Thakkar’s social-comedy drama is sure to leave a lasting impact on you. While Ranveer manages to excel as Jayesh in front of the camera, veterans Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah, along with Bollywood debutant Shalini Pandey, will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Watch the trailer of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ here:

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Promises An Entertaining Joyride With Social Message; Watch Trailer