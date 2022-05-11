Ranveer Singh's Banter With Irfan Pathan And Others At IPL 2022 Will Blow Away Your Midweek Blues; Watch Video

Hailed as one of the best actors in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh has been pretty busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, which recently received a green signal for release from the Delhi High Court. The ‘Gully Boy’ actor, who recently joined the panel of commentators during the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s match to promote his upcoming movie, seemed to have a gala time with Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra and Piyush Chawla in the studio.

While the video of their fun shenanigans shared by veteran cricketer Irfan Pathan continues to go viral, Ranveer appeared to have found a new profession for himself. Unwilling to leave his seat, Ranveer asks Irfan to help him get a commentator’s job as the two joined by other commentators have a fun banter talking about cricket and bollywood. Watch the viral video here:

On the other hand, various reports making rounds on the internet suggest that Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and Ranveer have come onboard to perform at the closing ceremony of IPL 2022.

And while Ranveer kept himself busy with the promotions of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, the makers won a petition filed by an NGO over a scene involving a pre-natal sex determination test in the film’s trailer. Read more about it here.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ will mark South actress Shalini Pandey’s debut in Bollywood. Apart from Shalini and Ranveer, the film which is slated to release in theatres on May 13, 2022, also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Cover Image: Instagram

