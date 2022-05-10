Ranveer Singh Starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' In Legal Trouble For Showing Prenatal Sex Determination Scene

Actor Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ has landed in legal trouble just days before its release. According to reports, the Delhi High Court asked the makers to show the prenatal sex-determination scene from the film while hearing a plea against the movie. “We will have to see or we will have to stay. Unless we see for ourselves, we will not permit this,” a Bar and Bench report by Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi said.

After watching the trailer of Ranveer’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, the judges said, “We will have to see, otherwise we will have to stay. Unless we see that, unless we see for ourselves and are satisfied, we are not going to permit this,” referring to the concerned prenatal sex determination scene from the movie.

While the court will not allow release until it sees sex determination scene in Ranveer Singh film, YRF advocate assured the judges that an authorized person, will hand over the film’s copy in the next hearing for their perusal. Meanwhile, the petition filed by a NGO Youth Against Crime, alleges the makers of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ have violated several laws by showing ultrasound technology hinting at sex determination of the child in the trailer.

SEE ALSO: Is Ranveer Singh Playing Shaktimaan In The Upcoming Trilogy? Here’s What We Know

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ will mark the Bollywood debutant of South actress, Shalini Pandey. Apart from Ranveer and Shalini, the upcoming drama will also feature veteran actors Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. The film is currently scheduled to release in cinema halls on May 13, 2022.

While Ranveer is currently busy with the promotions of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and the filming of his upcoming movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Alia Bhatt, the maverick actor has a long list of entertaining projects which are expected to go on floors soon. From teaming up with ace filmmaker Shankar for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Anniyan’ to Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, Ranveer looks all set to dominate the big screens with his upcoming projects.

SEE ALSO: Ranveer Singh Confirms ‘Simmba 2’; Says ‘It Was Always Intended To Become A Franchise’

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Ranveer Singh Starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' In Legal Trouble For Showing Prenatal Sex Determination Scene