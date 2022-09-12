Ranveer Singh Or Hrithik Roshan, Who Will Play Dev In ‘Brahmastra’ Part 2? Here Is What Twitter Thinks

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra released last week and internet has not stopped talking about it ever since. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited cameo, the movie also featured a blink and miss cameo of Deepika Padukone who plays Jaldevi. It was also announced that Brahmastra part 2 will tell the story of Dev, the mysterious character who is Shiva’s (Ranbir Kapoor) father and also the original wielder of Agni Astra.

The movie did not reveal who will play Dev, but there are rumours that both Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan have been approached for the role. However, netizens are convinced that it is Ranveer.

At the end of the film, the make4rs announced the title for the second film in the Astraverse universe, which will be called ‘Brahmastra Part 2: Dev’. Dev’s character was shown in the movie but it wasn’t revealed who will play the role. However, netizens choice is clear and they want to see Ranveer Singh as the character. If Ranveer is casted as Dev, he will play Deepika Padukone’s on-screen lover once again. Take a look at netizens reactions here.

Why I’ve a feeling Dev’s role will be played by Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone has a glimpse as well…(won’t reveal the story), but the physique of Dev looked like that of Ranveer’s (thanks to his recent photoshoot), Hrithik is a bit broader, RS is lean… #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/K5cWftwMqj — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) September 9, 2022

#Brahmastra

Why No One is talking about @RanveerOfficial in the Frame of the Film? Its Clearly Him! 1. AgniAstra in the Middle! (Dev)

2. JalAstra in the Left! (Deepika)

3. Guru at the Right! (AB Sir) Dev is Clearly shown as #RanveerSingh

@jammypants4 Kuch kahiye Anmol Bhaia. pic.twitter.com/YCIE9RKsrR — The Cinematic Stuff (@Cinematic_Stuff) September 10, 2022

Soo Shiva’s mother is Deepika!! Was expecting it nd if Deepika is Shiva’s mother then by body itself we can say that Dev is Ranveer Singh#Brahmastra #BrahmashtraReview pic.twitter.com/gY85CpmRp5 — Ritzz_1918 (@1918Ritzz) September 10, 2022

I hope #AyanMukerji goes ahead with #Brahmastra Part 2. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone should lead the project. The chemistry will be UNREAL — Parth Sabnis (@SabnisParth) September 10, 2022

Aight Guys just a prediction, Ig what People are Claiming To Be The Final Avatar of Ranbir Kapoor in #Brahmastra Is Maybe…Maybe, Ranveer Singh n He’s The Villain…This Is just My Assumption…Do Tell What U Guys Think?#GeekOutWithRaaj pic.twitter.com/I2qYWlmGuD — Raaj Deep Singh (@theycallme_raaj) September 6, 2022

@RanveerOfficial Bro if Ayan still hasn’t contacted you for Dev. You have to call him🤣. I will be really disappointed of you are not Dev in the second part of Brahmastra.#Brahmashtra — Shivshankar Padhy (@PadhyShiva) September 11, 2022

I strongly believe it is Ranveer Singh! And Part 2 is going to be a back story! Deepika was already shown in the movie!#brahmastra — Vinit Monteiro (@monteiro_vinit) September 11, 2022

Do I need #Brahmastra part 2? I wud say ‘Yes’ becoz I want stories to hv to their ending however absurd they r..I don’t like incomplete things..but I hope it will be better & it won’t take another 5 yrs..btw, I want Ranveer Singh as Dev even if it means he’s RK’s..u know 🤪 — Nonem (@whatis_ina_name) September 10, 2022

