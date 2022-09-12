Ranveer Singh Or Hrithik Roshan, Who Will Play Dev In ‘Brahmastra’ Part 2? Here Is What Twitter Thinks

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra released last week and internet has not stopped talking about it ever since. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited cameo, the movie also featured a blink and miss cameo of Deepika Padukone who plays Jaldevi. It was also announced that Brahmastra part 2 will tell the story of Dev, the mysterious character who is Shiva’s (Ranbir Kapoor) father and also the original wielder of Agni Astra.

The movie did not reveal who will play Dev, but there are rumours that both Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan have been approached for the role. However, netizens are convinced that it is Ranveer.

At the end of the film, the make4rs announced the title for the second film in the Astraverse universe, which will be called ‘Brahmastra Part 2: Dev’. Dev’s character was shown in the movie but it wasn’t revealed who will play the role. However, netizens choice is clear and they want to see Ranveer Singh as the character. If Ranveer is casted as Dev, he will play Deepika Padukone’s on-screen lover once again. Take a look at netizens reactions here.

