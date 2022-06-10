Ranveer Singh Gears Up For 'Jungle Mein Mangal' As Bear Grylls Joins Him For A Interactive Show 'Ranveer Vs Wild'

Is there anything that Ranveer Singh can’t do? The actor is all set to embark on a wild adventure with none other than the wildness expert, Bear Grylls. Ranveer took to his social media handle and shared a teaser/promo of his new Netflix interactive show titled Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. It will be India’s first interactive adventure reality special and will be premiering on July 8.

As seen in the teaser, Ranveer Singh will be joined by Bear Grylls for a new adventure in the wild. The show will also be interesting as viewers will get a chance to join Ranveer on his journey, choose every step in the adventure and be a part of the action. Sharing the teaser, Singh wrote, “Jungle mein Mangal! Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on @netflix_in.”

Jungle mein Mangal ! 🤯🤯

Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on @NetflixIndia 😎#RanveerVsWild pic.twitter.com/ue5wGVc2Ng — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 10, 2022

In the teaser, Ranveer was seen getting chased by a bear, fans reacted to the teaser and wrote that the bear’s and Ranveer’s energy was matching. See reaction here.

