Ranveer Singh Claims Someone ‘Tampered And Morphed’ His Controversial Photo; Mumbai Police Records Statement

Ranveer Singh, who has carved a niche for himself by delivering back-to-back entertaining performances on the silver screen, ran into legal trouble when he shared a series of photos from his nude magazine photoshoot. While the actor continues to surprise fans with his quirk, it didn’t take long for Ranveer to become the talk of the town as he striped down for the cover of a popular magazine.

While Ranveer’s photoshoot sparked an intense debate online, a woman actvist Vedika Chaube and an NGO filed a legal complaint against the actor. And according to latest update, the talented actor has claimed that the controversial photo revealing his private part is ‘morphed’. With reports suggesting that Mumbai Police questioned Ranveer for nearly two hours, the Bollywood actor, in his statement, has claimed that someone has ‘tampered and morphed’ the photo.

Nude photoshoot controversy | Mumbai Police recorded the statement of actor Ranveer Singh in the nude photoshoot case on Aug 29. As per information accessed now, the actor in his statement has claimed that someone has tampered with and morphed one of the photos of the actor. https://t.co/7rtuPiL9Mh — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

Talking about Ranveer’s official statement, an Indian Express report quoted a police officer saying, “In his statement, he (Ranveer Singh) has said that the seven photographs he posted on Instagram were not obscene and he was wearing underwear. He added that the photograph in which the complainant had alleged that his ‘private parts were visible’ was morphed and not part of the photoshoot.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

