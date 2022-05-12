Ranveer Singh Breaks His Silence On The Ongoing Language Debate; Has This To Say About Mahesh Babu's Bollywood Remark

The ongoing language debate and South Vs Bollywood cinema debates continue to gain momentum on the internet, as fans root for their favourite side and celeb while slamming the other. And with South superstar Mahesh Babu’s recent controversial remarks about foraying into Bollywood (in future) sparking off a new debate online, the internet seems to be divided on all fronts. But Ranveer Singh, who is hailed as one of the most talented actors in the country, has his own perception which will win you over.

Talking about the ongoing debate, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor highlighted the point of cultural diversity in the country while expressing his desire to work in a South film. “I cannot speak Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam but I would love to. I keep talking to my peers and my colleagues, and I keep asking them how they work in different languages,” Ranveer told IndiaToday.in.

During the conversation, the maverick actor was all praise for South films (like Baahubali for breaking barriers) and the large pool of talented actors they have. “I watched Dhanush, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Tarak, and Mahesh Babu, and I am a great admirer of their craft,” Ranveer added while also underlining the fact of collaborating with Mahesh Babu in the past.

Last seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83’, Ranveer has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming project ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. Apart from that, the 36-year-old actor has a long list of interesting big-budget projects like ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, ‘Cirkus’ and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Anniyan’ lined up.

