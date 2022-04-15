Rannvijay Singha Reveals He Invested In 'Shark Tank India' Pitch That All The Sharks Invested In

Rannvijay Singha might be best known for his stint as a judge on MTV’s Roadies, but the actor-anchor garnered a lot of attention on Shark Tank India. The business reality TV show which streamed on Sony LIV ended its successful run a while ago but chatter around the series is very much active. Fans have kept up with the careers of the show’s judges or “Sharks” as they’re called and long with the seven-member jury, they’ve also kept up with Singha who played host. As a host, his duties were hilariously linked to offering Upgrad courses, but he did a lot more than that. Turns out, Rannvijay invested in one of the pitches.

Rannvijay Singha has now revealed that he invested in Shark Tank India contestant’s pitch. Interestingly, it’s also the pitch that won investments from all Sharks. The pitchers in question were Sameer Mirjakar and Viraj Sawant. The duo shared their idea for a drinks startup. It was impressive enough to gain a high volume of investments.

Sharing the piece of exciting news, Singha dropped a fun video on his Instagram handle. In it, he shared a video of their successful pitch from the Shark Tank India episode, sharing “The Sharks loved them!”. He further added, “So happy and excited to announce that your boy i.e. me also invested in Inacan (the brand)”

Check out the video captioned, “@sameer.mirajkar05 and @sommelier_viraj_sawant I am so happy and proud to be a part of your entrepreneurial journey with @inacancocktails .We’ll work together and take this to the next level. Cheers! / Guys show some love and go follow @inacancocktails now!”

