Rangers vs Sparta Prague live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Giovanni van Bronkhorst takes charge of his first Rangers game on Thursday, as the Gers face Sparta Prague in a vital group stage match in the Europa League.

The Scottish outfit are level on points with their opponents, but only in second ahead of them on goal difference – and given head-to-head is the deciding factor once all games have been played, picking up a win is a must as Sparta won the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Dutch boss Van Bronkhorst is counting on the home fans to make a big difference and help his side take the points in his debut in the dugout, having been a player for the club from 1998 to 2001.

“It’s a big game, a special game in Europe They are always great nights at Ibrox in Europe. With the support of the fans in the stadium, we have to create the atmosphere and environment where we can play well and win the game.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 25 November at Ibrox.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 and subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Filip Helander is the only real injury worry for Rangers. Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala are both one booking away from a suspension.

Sparta have rather more injury concerns to navigate. Ondrej Celustka is definitely out, as are Filip Soucek and Lukas Julis. Tomas Wiesner is a doubt after coming off at the weekend.

Predicted line-ups

RAN – McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Lundstram, Davis, Kamara, Kent, Morelos, Roofe

SPP – Nita, Vindheim, Panak, Hancko, Polidar, Pavelka, Sacek, Haraslin, Hlozek, Pesek, Minchev

Odds

Rangers 16/19

Draw 29/10

Sparta 39/10

Prediction

It’s tough to call a new manager’s first game in charge but the Gers players will doubtless be out to impress and three points here would be crucial to their hopes of progression. Rangers 2-1 Sparta Prague.

