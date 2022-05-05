Rangers vs RB Leipzig live stream: How to watch Europa League semi-final online and on TV tonight

Rangers will look to harness the power of Ibrox once again as they host RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tonight.

The Glasgow side are one game away from reaching a first European final since 2008 but come into the match one goal down following last week’s 1-0 defeat in Germany.

Angelino’s late goal earned the Bundesliga side a slender advantage, but Rangers overturned a first-leg defeat to beat Braga in the previous round.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will also take inspiration from their victory over Borussia Dortmund earlier in the competition, in what is set to be another memorable atmosphere in front of their home fans.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Rangers vs RB Leipzig?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 5 May at Ibrox, Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe could return after missing the last three games with a knee injury. Roofe’s absence has been felt with Alfredo Morelos out for the season, while Aaron Ramsey is also an injury doubt with a hamstring problem. Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi are long-term absentees.

RB Leipzig will welcome back Willi Orban, Kevin Kampl and Mohamed Simakan after they missed the first leg due to suspension. Josko Gvardiol is an injury doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson,, Bassey; Lundstram, Jack, Kamara; Aribo, Roofe, Kent

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Halstenberg; Henrichs, Laimer, Adams, Angelino; Olmo; Silva, Nkunku

Odds

Rangers: 13/5

Draw: 13/5

RB Leipzig: Evens

Prediction

Rangers to storm through in extra time. Rangers 2-0 RB Leipzig

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Rangers vs RB Leipzig live stream: How to watch Europa League semi-final online and on TV tonight