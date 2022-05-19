Rangers star James Tavernier ‘devastated’ after Europa League final loss

Posted on May 19, 2022

James Tavernier said he is “devastated” following RangersEuropa League final defeat.

The Scottish club were beaten on penalties by Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, with Aaron Ramsey the only player to miss in the shootout.

Rangers had gone 1-0 up in the second half, but ultimately came up short after a gruelling 120 minutes in the Seville heat.

“I’m devastated about the way the game unfolded,” Tavernier said.

“To lose on penalties is tough to take. We took the lead and conceded a goal we should have done better on. Devastated is the word.”

