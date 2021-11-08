Rangers manager Steven Gerrard faces ‘difficult decision’ if Aston Villa come calling, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has said Aston Villa would give Steven Gerrard a difficult decision to make if they came calling with an offer for the Rangers manager to replace Dean Smith at Villa Park.

Smith was sacked on Sunday following a run of five successive Premier League defeats, and Gerrard has been installed as one of the favourites for the vacancy.

Gerrard has made no secret of his desire to one day manage in the Premier league, and ultimately to take charge of the club with which he is synonymous, Liverpool, and his former teammate Carragher says he is unlikely to get a better offer than Villa.

But with Rangers four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and on course to defend the title they won last season, Gerrard would have a tough time walking away.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I think Aston Villa as a club would be a great move for Steven Gerrard. But the situation he finds himself in right now is that he took the title away from Celtic last season, and he’s in a great position to win it again. I think in a perfect world you’d want to stay at Rangers to the end of the season and come away from there with two titles.

“I mean, this is not something coming from Steven Gerrard but, ‘I look I’ve been in a job for four years in the Scottish Premiership’, and I think sooner or later there’s going to be a great chance Steven Gerrard is going to come to the Premier League. But for me, it’s a difficult one.

“If he got offered the Aston Villa job, I don’t think there’d be many jobs in the Premier League which he would get offered better than that. People talk about Liverpool, and that might be another two or three years with Jurgen Klopp but you’re not going to get any jobs better, so it would be a decision for him.

“But, in a perfect world, I think Steven Gerrard wants to come away from Rangers with another couple of trophies.”

