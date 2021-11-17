Randox contract details to be released after Commons motion passes

Boris Johnson’s government will have to release whatever details it has of meetings involving ministers, officials and Randox following a vote in the Commons amid ongoing sleaze allegations.

MPs voted in favour of a Labour motion to release of details of £600m of Covid testing contracts given to the diagnostics company and related meetings after the government abstained.

It following the stunning admission from a government health minister that minutes of a key telephone call about a contract awarded to Randox after it employed former Tory MP Owen Paterson cannot be found.

MPs were told details of the conference call could not be found – just one hour after Boris Johnson bowed to pressure to release details of the contracts.

Labour attacked the “astonishing revelation”. Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner suggested the lack of minutes was in breach of the ministerial code.

The meeting at the heart of Labour’s request for information took place on April 9 2020 and involved then-health minister Lord Bethell, Randox and Mr Paterson – who recently quit over the government’s botched attempt to save him from suspension.

But the government has been “unable to locate a formal note” of what was said during a call between a health minister, health minister Gillian Keegan told MPs.

Earlier, at PMQs, Boris Johnson had said he was “very happy to publish all the details of the Randox contracts, which have been investigated by the National Audit Office already”.

Ms Keegan later echoed the government’s desire to publish what is deemed “in scope” of Labour’s request – but prompted a furious reaction by disclosing the lack of a formal note related to the conference call.

Labour MP Dame Angela Eagle said the minister had made an “astonishing” revelation about the existence of “meetings with no minutes that are official, involve government minister, and she is unable to locate a copy of what is clearly a meeting that happened”.

Another Labour MP shouted: “Staggering.”

Ms Keegan sought to clarify that the government has not “lost” the minutes of a meeting between Randox and a health minister – only that it cannot find them at the moment.

“I just want to make it clear what I said: we have been unable to locate a formal note of the meeting. That is what I have been told so far. That doesn’t mean there isn’t one. It has been unable to locate one.”

Lib Dem Alistair Carmichael hit back at told Ms Keegan: “I wonder if the search by these ministers extends to the shredding room.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Randox contract details to be released after Commons motion passes