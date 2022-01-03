A Kentucky senator was roundly mocked on Twitter for his announcement on Monday that he would be deleting his YouTube account and move his video-based content to Rumble, a social media site that has sought to attract creators dissatisfied with Google and other companies’ misinformation policies.

Rand Paul, a Republican, made the announcement in an op-ed in the right-leaning Washington Examiner, declaring the move his New Year’s resolution.

“Many in Congress, on the Left and the Right, want to break up or regulate Big Tech, but few of these loud voices have actually stepped up and quit using Big Tech,” he wrote.

“So today, I announce that I will begin an exodus from Big Tech. I will no longer post videos on YouTube unless it is to criticize them or announce that viewers can see my content on rumble.com,” he continued.

The announcement was met with muted reaction and a collective shrug on Twitter, where many seemed unaware that Mr Paul was producing content on YouTube to begin with.

A review of Mr Paul’s channel on Monday revealed most recent videos on the channel garnering less than ten thousand views each, with the consistent exception of the attention-grabbing Fox News segments posted by the senator in which he heaps criticism on Dr Anthony Fauci, the president’s top Covid-19 adviser and a frequent target of conservatives.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Rand Paul mocked for quitting YouTube in vaxx misinformation protest: ‘Rand Paul was on YouTube?’