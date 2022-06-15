Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' Avatar Is Reminding The Internet Of '90s Cartoon Captain Planet; We Can't Unsee It

After almost seven years, fans have finally witnessed the magic of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ as the makers dropped the first trailer of the movie on Wednesday morning. While the trailer promises to offer an entertaining ride into a whole new fantasy world, successfully created by Ayan Mukerji, the ace filmmaker’s upcoming project also offers a great visual treat with stunning VFX effects. But amid all the fanfare and praise that fans are showering the trailer of ‘Brahmastra’, a section of group ended up figuring out an eerie similarity between Ranbir’s character Shiva and ’90s cartoon character Captain Planet.

With the trailer of ‘Brahmastra’ focusing on natural energies like Fire, Water and Wind, the Captain Planet intro video also seems to have a similar theme according to many netizens. Well, that point was more than enough for Twitteratis to call Ranbir’s avatar Shiva as the new Indian version of Captain Planet.

Ooh Bollywood adaptation of Captain Planet it seems — Pranay Shetty (@pranayshetty) June 15, 2022

So, India is getting is its own Captain planet movie. Agni, Vayu, Jal, Dharti and Dil. #BrahmastraTrailer #Brahmastra https://t.co/giiqidM7Ii — Akhil Pattani (@akhilpattani) June 15, 2022

The new Captain Planet trailer looks great!https://t.co/aMqYVBGZln — Harihar (@harihar_goswami) June 15, 2022

so basically this brahmastra is indian version of captain planet, okay got it — ~ swinton (@MrNarci) June 15, 2022

#BrahmastraTrailer reminded me of this classic gem. The elemental powers coming together to save earth (which in this show’s case is ofc America). But Captain Planet was love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QJlRH48jhZ — The Cricket Philosopher (@outof22yards) June 15, 2022

In addition to Ranbir, ‘Brahmastra’ also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history, the trailer gave away Marvel movie vibes to a few user, who dubbed the movie as a mix of ‘Thor’ and ‘Eternals’.

#BrahmastraTrailer gave me Thor x Eternals Vibe. Ranbir seems like Indian Version of Thor while Nagarjuna the Indian Version of Iron Fist. — Dhananjay Yadav (@imDhananjay) June 15, 2022

#Brahmastra could very well be India’s Eternals! It comes LOADED with the pan India sentiment & has the ability to pull HUMONGOUS footfalls, owing to desifying the mythology. #RanbirKapoor is standing on the edge of creating history!#BrahmastraTrailer @DharmaMovies #AliaBhatt — Umesh Punwani (@PunwaniUmesh) June 14, 2022

#Brahmastra trailer looks like a desi Eternals — Ritu C (@AnxietyKaPitara) June 15, 2022

A three-part fantasy-film franchise, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is all set to release in cinema halls on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

