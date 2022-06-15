Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' Avatar Is Reminding The Internet Of '90s Cartoon Captain Planet; We Can't Unsee It

After almost seven years, fans have finally witnessed the magic of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ as the makers dropped the first trailer of the movie on Wednesday morning. While the trailer promises to offer an entertaining ride into a whole new fantasy world, successfully created by Ayan Mukerji, the ace filmmaker’s upcoming project also offers a great visual treat with stunning VFX effects. But amid all the fanfare and praise that fans are showering the trailer of ‘Brahmastra’, a section of group ended up figuring out an eerie similarity between Ranbir’s character Shiva and ’90s cartoon character Captain Planet.

With the trailer of ‘Brahmastra’ focusing on natural energies like Fire, Water and Wind, the Captain Planet intro video also seems to have a similar theme according to many netizens. Well, that point was more than enough for Twitteratis to call Ranbir’s avatar Shiva as the new Indian version of Captain Planet.

Check out Captain Planet’s intro video here:

In addition to Ranbir, ‘Brahmastra’ also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history, the trailer gave away Marvel movie vibes to a few user, who dubbed the movie as a mix of ‘Thor’ and ‘Eternals’.

A three-part fantasy-film franchise, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is all set to release in cinema halls on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

