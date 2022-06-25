Ranbir Kapoor Talks About His Secret Instagram Handle; Reveals When He Will Make It Public- Watch Exclusive Video

Ranbir Kapoor has a busy year ahead with the releases of two of the most anticipated movies of the year, Shamshera and Brahmastra. The actor has managed to stay away from the clamour of social media over the years, but does have a secret Instagram handle that he uses. Kapoor’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the actor to make his debut on social media and in a chat with Mashable India, Ranbir has finally revealed when he will do so.

When asked about his secret Instagram handle, Ranbir said that he does have one but he doesn’t follow anyone apart from a few people and has managed to stay away and will continue to do so. He said, “the thing is that I don’t really post anything and I don’t have any followers, I only use to follow some people like Mashable.”

So the big question is, will Ranbir Kapoor ever make his account public? The actor said, “Never say never, I could make my account public someday, but not at the moment. I’m doing decently fine without social media, but like I said, never say never.”

Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Shamshera that also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. Ranbir will be playing the double role of a dacoit trying to free his tribe from the British raj. The movie will mark his comeback to the bigscreen after four years and will be releasing on July 22.

