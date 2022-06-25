Ranbir Kapoor Shares His Most Useless Talent And It Is Literally Relatable AF- Watch Exclusive Video

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to make his comeback on the big screen with Shamshera after four long years. The trailer of the movie is being hailed by the fans and netizens have praised Kapoor’s acting range in the movie. But apart from being an actor, what other talents does Ranbir have?

The actor recently sat down for a chat with Mashable India and revealed that he had a hidden talent, but a useless one. Also, if you think you are the only one that procrastinates, you’ll be glad to know that Ranbir has knack for procrastination. According to him, 90% of the time he has no thoughts in his head.

Ranbir Kapoor was asked to name some of his useless talents and the actor proceeded to show us one. He also said that he procrastinated a lot and just likes to sit on his balcony without any thoughts in his head. He said, “I do a lot of silly magic tricks, what I do most of the time is procrastination. I just sit on my balcony and I don’t think. 90% of the time I have no thoughts in my head. A lot of people think i’m very lucky, but that makes you lazy because you don’t get shit done. But I can just sit on my balcony and look endlessly at nothingness and just think nothing.”

Watch the exclusive video here.

