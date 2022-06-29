Ranbir Kapoor On Working With Sanjay Dutt In 'Shamshera'; 'He's Coolest, Badass Guy In The Industry' – Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor has quite a busy year ahead of him, with the release of two of the most anticipated movies of the year and a baby on the way. The actor will be making his comeback on the big screen with Shamshera after four years. The movie will star Kapoor in a double role alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Ranbir recently sat down with Mashable India and spoke about his experience working with Sanjay, whom he had portrayed in the biopic Sanju.

Talking about his co-star the Ranbir said that it was a great experience working with Dutt and that he was the “coolest, badass guy in the world.” He said, “He is very cool, he is coolest, badass guy in the world, I mean look at his life. He recently battled stage four lung cancer and doctors are saying that he has the lungs of a 12-year-old kid. We have been family friends, growing up I has posters of Sanjay in my room, then to play and now play the protagonist against him, I don’t know how to put in words.”

Shamshera is set in the 1800s, and tells the story of a dacoit tribe, and their fight for independence against the British rule. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on 22 July 2022.

