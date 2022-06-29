Ranbir Kapoor Explains The Significance Behind His And Alia Bhatt's Favourite Number 8- Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor has a lot going on at the moment, with the release of his movies Shamshera and Brahmastra along with a baby on the way. The actor recently announced that he is expecting his first child with his wife Alia Bhatt on Monday. Ranbir recently sat down with Mashable India and shared the significance of his favourite number 8. It is a quite well-known fact that Kapoor’s favourite number is 8 and it was also a big part of Alia’s wedding trousseau.

Ranbir also revealed that he and Alia were planning to get a number 8 matching tattoo on their wrist. He said, “well there’s no reasons like there’s no superstition attached to it, my mother’s birthday is on eight and it’s just a number that I connected with you know I like the way it looks, it looks like an infinity.”

He further explained, “All my cars are number eight, my football jersey is number eight uh and I just like something about the number and I am fortunate that even Alia loves that number. Both of us are also contemplating getting an eight-number tattoo at some point in our life, we’re still talking about we haven’t decided yet.”

