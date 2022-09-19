Ranbir Kapoor Claps Back After Kangana Ranaut Says ‘600 Crores Burned To Ash On Brahmastra’: ‘Budget Not Just For One Film’

Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-adventure flick Brahmastra went against all odds and emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022. It was reported that the film was one of the most expensive Indian movies to be made on a budget of Rs. 650 crores. Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been continuously taking a dig at the movie, questioned how a film can be made at Rs 650 crore budget and be called a hit in a short time. Lead actor Ranbir Kapoor has now clapped back at Ranaut and explained the budget of Brahmastra.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ranbir gave a breakdown of Brahmastra’s budget and said the alledged Rs. 650 crore budget of the film is not limited to just one film but the next two films lined up as well. He said, “These days, we are reading that a lot of people are discussing the budget of the film. That the budget of Brahmastra is this much, recovery is that much. But Brahmastra is something unique, its budget is not just for this one film but for the whole trilogy.”

He added, “The assets we have made for this film, be it fire or any other superpower, it will be divided in three films. So the figures (for this film) that are floating around are wrong. The film doesn’t follow the same economics of other movies in the industry. This is a new beast.”

Kangana earlier too to her Instagram and wrote, “Everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately… He took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOP’s he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 ADs and burnt 600 crores to ashes.”

