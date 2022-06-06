Ranbir Kapoor Calls 'Brahmastra' An Opportunity To 'Create Our Own Marvel'; Says 'It's Deep-Rooted In Indian Culture'

With filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited movie ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ all geared up to release later this year, actor-producer Ranbir Kapoor has already started promoting his upcoming project. And while the actor revealed a few details about the project in a recent interaction with Variety, Ranbir also talked about how ‘Brahmastra’ allowed them to create a Marvel of their own.

While the first part of the trilogy mythological-fantasy took several years for completion, the 39-year-old actor seems pretty excited about ‘Brahmastra’. Talking about his upcoming movie, Ranbir said, “It’s deep rooted in Indian culture, and we had the opportunity to create our own Marvel, which Ayan is trying to do with his Astraverse.” Furthermore, he continued, “Any film, any good compelling story, made in your culture, in an authentic way, in a true form, will connect to a large audience.”

The ‘Sanju’ actor, who is pretty excited about the upcoming project, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, also spilled the beans on the upcoming instalments by disclosing that they have the potential of taking storytelling in ‘diverse directions’.

With the makers already dropping first teaser of the movie, and introducing the audience to Big B, Alia, Nagarjuna, Mouni and Ranbir’s on-screen characters, a mysterious character has grabbed everyone’s attention. And with many Twitter users expecting it to be Shah Rukh Khan, the internet has been buzzing with several theories. Read more about it here.

After several delays, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022.

