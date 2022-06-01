Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' Teaser Gets Mixed Reaction on Twitter; Fans Compare Movie's VFX To 'Moana'

The teaser of the much-awaited Brahmastra dropped on Tuesday and the internet has not stopped talking about it. The teaser received a mixed response from the netizens, most of which compared the VFX of the movie to Hollywood films. Some users said that the VFX was not up to the mark, while some praised the VFX and said that it was on the level of Marvel productions.

Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The fantasy adventure movie is the first movie in the planned trilogy and has been delayed quite a few times. The teaser of the movie contained several VFX-heavy scenes and netizens have been comparing the VFX of the teaser to Disney’s Moana and Marvel movies.

One user wrote, “#Brahmastra is going to be a game-changer for Bollywood! Excited to see what they bring to the table. (I don’t know why), but the first look reminded me of #TeFiti from #Moana. It seems there is a striking similarity of VFX b/w the two. Best Wishes!” Take a look at the reactions below.

Watch the teaser of Brahmastra here.

