Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' Teaser Gets Mixed Reaction on Twitter; Fans Compare Movie's VFX To 'Moana'

The teaser of the much-awaited Brahmastra dropped on Tuesday and the internet has not stopped talking about it. The teaser received a mixed response from the netizens, most of which compared the VFX of the movie to Hollywood films. Some users said that the VFX was not up to the mark, while some praised the VFX and said that it was on the level of Marvel productions.

Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The fantasy adventure movie is the first movie in the planned trilogy and has been delayed quite a few times. The teaser of the movie contained several VFX-heavy scenes and netizens have been comparing the VFX of the teaser to Disney’s Moana and Marvel movies.

One user wrote, “#Brahmastra is going to be a game-changer for Bollywood! Excited to see what they bring to the table. (I don’t know why), but the first look reminded me of #TeFiti from #Moana. It seems there is a striking similarity of VFX b/w the two. Best Wishes!” Take a look at the reactions below.

#Brahmastra is going to be a game-changer for Bollywood! Excited to see what they bring to the table. (I don’t know why), but the first look reminded me of #TeFiti from #Moana. It seems there is a striking similarity of VFX b/w the two. Best Wishes!@directorayan @SrBachchan — Utsab K Paul 🇮🇳 (@paul_utsab) May 31, 2022

All these visuals are TOP NOTCH!🔥 So the world famous VFX company DNEG is handling the VFX of #Brahmastra. Global Megastar #ShahRukhKhan will essay the character of a SCIENTIST & the film opens with SRK’s sequence. It’s a long scene & he shot it over 10 days at Film City!🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/s636DdBvWD — Som (@SomTheCharmer) May 31, 2022

#Marvel actually set the vfx level so high that we expect it everywhere. It cost millions but #Bollywood can’t spent that much otherwise budget have to be minimum more than 1000 cr in only vfx department so without comparing that , #Brahmāstra vfx is good — Lucifer Charger (@ChargerLucifer) May 31, 2022

What the hell was that #Brahmastra trailer glimpse man!!

The VFX looks like shit tbh😐😐 — Yazh (@Yazhini_g_) May 31, 2022

This looks really bad…..400 crores for this VFX…God save this movie….I hope it is good as an exorbitant amount is riding on this movie….but so far the visuals paint a disappointing picture #Brahmastra https://t.co/YhlRTNqkRf — aaditya (@aadibdl) May 31, 2022

This is some MARVEL LEVEL STUFF🔥 the VFX is so damn good! You can see the hardwork!! #Brahmastra — Toheed (@toheedx_) May 31, 2022

Vfx will always look a bit off in trailer and better in final product once they lock in the final renders. Hope this movie’s concept works well with the indian audiences. #Brahmastra https://t.co/RmNuGhMavN — Aamirtard (@aamirtard) May 31, 2022

These Twitter experts…Dr Strange ka VFX are earth shattering..but #Brahmastra there is an issue with the pallette the grading what not…

There is story ,music, emotions in our movies too it’s not just a VFX show you know.. — @Smita09122 (@Smita09122) May 31, 2022

Only excited for this combo Ranbir and Ayan mukharji as they created bomb at the box office last time By Delivering My all time favorite

Yeh jawani hai deewani ..Madly excited..But talking about #Brahmastra it didn’t work well for me Due to it’s Vfx and colour griding. — Srikant Mahajay (@MahajaySrikant) May 31, 2022

What a sasta wala vfx 🤮 #Brahmastra — Varun Ka Fan (@valerian2_) May 31, 2022

How many of you feel #Brahmāstra is looking like a cheap knock off of Marvel movies??

If the story/ script isn’t as tight as @ssrajamouli s movies.. It’s gonna be a disaster.

People don’t come for vfx.. They come for emotional Rollercoasters. Like #Baahubali and #RRR https://t.co/fh01GsPTtx — DT (@usmlebaby) May 31, 2022

