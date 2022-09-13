Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ Becomes First Bollywood Film To Top Worldwide Box Office Chart

After a long wait, Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, finally arrived in theatres on September 9. And within no time, the mythological drama was off to a flying start in the domestic circuit, minting over Rs 150 crore within its first week. While the film ended Bollywod’s dry run at the box office by alluring the audiences back to theatres once again, ‘Brahmastra’ has managed to impress the audience overseas as well.

According to a Deadline report, the Ranbir-Alia starrer has earned around $26.5 million at the global box office, making it the first Bollywood movie to top Worldwide chart. While Asian movie ‘Give Me Five’ and ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International’ collected $21.50 million and $19.50 million respectively, they managed to secure the second and third spot on the global box office.

While fans and critics have praised the movie, the success of ‘Brahmastra’ has finally ended Bollywood’s much-criticised lean run at the box office. In addition to Alia and Ranbir, the Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, fans have already started sharing their excitment for the sequel titled ‘Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev’. According to various reports, the next instalment is reported to focus on Shiva’s parents: Dev and Amrita, reported to be essayed by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

