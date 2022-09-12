From postponements to boycott calls, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra seemed to have beaten all the odds by potentially emerging as one of the biggest films of the year. The Ayan Mukerji directorial minted massive box office business on its opening day, an expected outcome considering its record advance bookings.

Also See: Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo Steals The Show In ‘Brahmastra’, Twitter Says ‘Bollywood Needs SRK’

The film shows no signs of slowing down as it has reportedly crossed a huge benchmark. As per a report from Box Office India, Brahmastra crossed Rs 160 crores mark at the box office in its opening weekend itself. The movie collected a total of 42-43 crores, across all languages on Sunday.

This brings the total of Saturday and Sunday box office business to Rs 105 crores. The film, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, achieved the feat without a holiday weekend. Although it is not officially confirmed, the impressive figures point out the possibility of Brahmastra becoming the fifth highest first weekend in history.

Also See: Is That Deepika Padukone Playing Ranbir Kapoor’s Mother In ‘Brahmastra’? Twitter Says ‘Can’t Wait For Part 2’

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer Breaks Bollywood's Dry Spell; Crosses Rs 150 Crores At The Box Office