Ranbir Kapoor Admits He Can’t Do Anything Without Wife Alia Bhatt; The Internet Brands Him ‘Manchild’

After dating for over five years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt surprised fans by announcing their wedding in April this year. Soon, the duo announced expecting their first child together amidst the release of Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra. While the film is creating waves at the box office and has crossed Rs 360 crores worldwide, Ranbir Kapoor has come under scrutiny for making yet another comment on his wife Alia Bhatt.

However this time, the 39-year-old was being serious and actually trying to praise the 29-year-old actor’s excellent management skills. In an interview with Navbharat Times, the 39-year-old actor said, ”I boast a lot that I am very independent and detached, but in reality, I am very dependent on her. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat if I don’t know where Alia is,”

Ranbir – I always said I’m independent, detached, but I am very dependent on Alia ❤ pic.twitter.com/v4r80GNhhc — S H I V ᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) September 17, 2022

‘It is very important for me to have her next to me. It doesn’t matter if we don’t do anything romantic or even talk but she should just sit next to me,” the actor who played Shiva in Brahmastra said. Alia Bhatt also chimed in saying Ranbir can’t do anything without her and stated, ”If I am not around, Ranbir leaves everything for the last minute”.

While some fans were swooning over their relationship, many pointed out the ‘unhealthy dependency’ in their relationship. One netizen wrote, ”Even 5-year-old boys are less dependent on their mothers. Stop glorifying attachment issues or whatever”. On the other hand, some fans also called him a ‘manchild’. While this is not an isolated situation where Ranbir Kapoor was criticized for his behavior or comments, it is also important to draw a line when necessary.

that my friends…. is how we describe a manchild. pic.twitter.com/kiRDjJCzUD — winter (they/them) (@TUKKUSAURUS) September 18, 2022

Yeah but what’s the problem . Y’all just be hating on anything these days 😭😭 — 🧚 (@tubatauba) September 18, 2022

Desi marriages be like: take care of this manchild and don’t expect to be treated the same — Comrade Coco (@mujhaycryaraha) September 18, 2022

If this was said by any so called ideal couple like ritesh-genelia or srk-gauri, then you all would have praised them and called them extraordinary. — jon snow 🇮🇳 (@John_Snow3) September 18, 2022

Idk how people find this cute. This is classic toxicity. Even 5 year old boys are less dependent on their mothers. Stop glorifying attachment issues or whatever. https://t.co/WK50rVySpR — only pain (@nupsisnemo) September 19, 2022

Look at HER baby face & that smile 💔 It’s not only about them, many women finds such dependency of men in relationship amusing & they believe it as love but noooo darling this kind of stuff makes a relationship more about just attachment & control and less about love & space! https://t.co/q08m2rvvAy — Arpita Dey 💌 (@AforArpita) September 19, 2022

Being dependent on each other in a relationship or marriage is not something unheard of. Making a blanket judgement based on a few lines summarizing a small part of his marriage simply to hate on Ranbir Kapoor is something people need to do away with.

