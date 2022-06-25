Ram Gopal Varma's Remark On Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu Lands Him In Legal Trouble; Filmmaker Reacts

Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for stirring debates on social media with his unfiltered opinions on controversial matters, seems to have landed himself in trouble once again as a BJP leader has filed a complaint against the filmmaker for his recent remarks on NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Taking to social media, the 60-year-old filmmaker had tweeted, “If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS?” While the comment didn’t go down well with many netizens and political leaders, Telangana BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy filed a complaint against Varma, accusing him of ‘disrespecting’ the SC and ST community.

If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS ? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 22, 2022

Reacting to the complaint, Varma penned a clarification about his tweet and stated that he didn’t intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments. “This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way. Draupadi in Mahabharata is my faviourate character but Since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone (sic),” Varma tweeted.

This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way ..Draupadi in Mahabharata is my faviourate character but Since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone https://t.co/q9EZ5TcIIV — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi recently came out in support of NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and praised her for devoting her life to ‘serving society and empowering the poor’. “Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2022

