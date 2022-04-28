Ram Gopal Varma On Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep 'National Language' Controversy: 'North Stars Are Insecure & Jealous'

Apart from bringing the Kannada film industry on the map, the phenomenal success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has sparked an intense debate on social media. While Kiccha Sudeep, who has shared screen space with Salman Khan in ‘Dabangg 3’ praised the recently-released Yash starrer, the South superstar’s ‘Hindi is no more a national language’ comment instantly went viral and turned into a debate online.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn joined the conversation and wrote, “My brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language.” But ended up on the receiving end as India has ‘no’ national language.

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

And with the debate gaining momentum online and leaving fans divided post the ‘Singham’ actor’s tweet, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has now shared his views on the ongoing war of words between the two actors. “The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir, is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films,” RGV tweeted while siding with Sudeep.

The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir ,is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 27, 2022

On the other hand, Devgn and Sudeep resolved their misunderstanding on Twitter but their war of words surely grabbed a lot of attention. Read more about it here.

Meanwhile, the entire episode started when Sudeep talked about the box office success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ at an event. Sharing his views on the immense success of the Kannada film, he had said, “Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening.”

Kannada Actor @KicchaSudeep said ,”correct it,Hindi is no more the National Language, its no more a National language”!

In a film launch & a huge applause from the crowd & the media. Hope the efforts of Kannada activists are reaching the intended places.👏👏#stophindilmposition pic.twitter.com/qpj06HJseG — ರವಿ-Ravi ಆಲದಮರ (@AaladaMara) April 23, 2022

