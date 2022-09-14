Ram Gopal Varma Claims Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Aggressive’ Nature Triggered #BoycottLiger Trend

South sensation Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut turned out to be a nightmare for the talented actor as the film failed to allure the audience to the cinema halls. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, the ongoing boycott trend in Bollywood turned out to be a huge roadblock in the film’s path to glory. But renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma feels that Deverakonda’s ‘aggressive’ nature was one of the main reasons for the film’s failure.

According to an ETimes report, the ‘Satya’ director, in a recent interview on a news channel, claimed that South superstars like Ram Charan, Prabhas, Jr NTR and others enjoy so much love and respect from the audience because of their humility. But unlike his contemporaries, Vijay’s ‘naturally aggressive’ and remarks during ‘Liger’ promotions triggered the #BoycottLiger online.

The Puri Jagannadh directorial starring Vijay, Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishna and boxing legend Mike Tyson (in a cameo role), was expected to end Bollywood’s lean run at the box office, but the film’s outcome has reportedly affected Vijay and Jagannadh’s next project ‘Jana Gana Mana’. According to various online reports, the upcoming movie has been shelved due to ‘Liger’s box office debacle.

Earlier, in another interview, RGV had even opened up about the failure of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. “Who would have imagined an Aamir Khan film would bomb so badly? If Aamir Khan doesn’t know how to make a hit film, then what happens to the rest?” the filmmaker said while talking about the boycott culture.

